Men Can Show Off Their Personal Style in a Pair of Customized Shoes From Paul Stuart

Legendary specialty store retailer Paul Stuart is giving customers a one-of-a-kind opportunity when it comes to their footwear options.

The store, which offers luxury shoes under its own label, has introduced a collection of men’s classic looks that allow customers to take on the role of designer. Consumers can customize their footwear by selecting from a range of upper materials and sole options.

According to Javier Suarez, Paul Stuart’s creative director of footwear, in addition to choosing upper materials and sole treatments, customers can even get a customized fit by selecting from a range of sizes and widths that run from 6½ to 15, in addition to narrow, medium and wide widths.

The ordering process is simple: Customers can stop into Paul Stuart’s store on Madison Avenue in New York or in sister Paul Stuart locations in Chicago and Washington D.C., where they are fitted by a footwear team from a selection of samples, then they begin the design process.

According to Suarez, the ability to customize product is not new to Paul Stuart. The retailer, he explained, has a history of offering customized shirts and suits, making the footwear a natural tie-in. “Our made-to-order [programs] have a fantastic following,” said Suarez, about giving customers the opportunity to create a personalized look head to toe. While pricier footwear like this might typically appeal to an older customer, Suarez said, ”The [shoes] are not about age. It’s about a stylish guy looking for uniqueness and something special.”

Customers can finish off their designs by adding their monogram on the sole of the shoe, selecting from full-leather, ½ rubber and full rubber options. The shoe prices range from $1,075 to $1,200, with delivery time at estimated six to be eight weeks.

