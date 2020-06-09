Original Penguin’s Pride Collection Boasts Rainbow Styles for Every Occasion

Hold on to your tail feathers: Original Penguin is back for another Pride-ready collection.

The American brand debuted its newest range of rainbow styles complete with T-shirts, swimwear, polos and shoes just in time for Pride Month. Ranging in price from $39 to $100, the Original Penguin Pride collection is available now on the brand’s website.

Apparel from the capsule boasts bright designs and slogans like “Be Loud and Proud” and “Proudly Raise a Glass” with inclusions of rainbows across the board. The swimwear is offered in both a brief and a short style to prep for warmer days ahead.

As for footwear, the Original Penguin Devin Pride sneaker features white uppers adorned with standout rainbow striping and matching eyelets. Complete with a penguin-accented “Pride” logo on the tongue, the white canvas vulcanized oxford-style pair retails for $100.

As part of its 2019 Pride collection, Original Penguin partnered with All Out, a nonprofit origination working to mobilize thousands of people around the world to help improve global conditions and rights for LBGTQ+ communities. Throughout 2020, the brand has been working with the First Responders Children’s Foundation to support to both children who have lost a parent on the frontlines as well as families experiencing significant financial difficulties due to grievous situations in the face of the pandemic.

Original Penguin gives its customers the opportunity to add a donation with the amount of their choosing to their cart’s total to easily make a contribution to the cause. The brand also created its own face masks to sell to provide consumers with protective coverings during this time.

To load up on your rainbow styles and even dole out a donation for the brand’s cause, shop FN’s top picks from Original Penguin’s Pride collection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Original Penguin

To Buy: Original Penguin Pride Raise a Glass Tee, $45.

Original Penguin Devin Pride sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Original Penguin

To Buy: Original Penguin Devin Pride Sneaker, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Original Penguin

To Buy: Original Penguin Pride Rainbow Stripe Shirt, $79.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Original Penguin

To Buy: Original Penguin Pride Rainbow Pete Swim Short, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Original Penguin

To Buy: Original Penguin Loud and Proud Tee, $39.

