‘Fresh Prince’ Celebrates 30th Birthday With Will Smith-Hosted Virtual Block Party & Apparel Collection

It’s been 30 years since Will Smith first told fans the story all about how his life got flipped-turned upside down.

To celebrate the 30th birthday of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” a limited-edition collection called “Fresh Prince / Summertime” will be available on the newly created Fresh Prince online store beginning May 9. The unisex styles are inspired by “Fresh Prince.” They also take cues from Smith’s Grammy-winning music career with DJ Jazzy Jeff, with whom he collaborated on the range.

A shirt from the “Fresh Prince” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

Some of the items in the range nod to the TV show’s opening credits, including a graffiti pattern and “Fresh” license plates. Pieces come in a bold neon palette that pays tribute to the distinct look of “Fresh Prince.” Some items can be purchased individually, or customers can purchase a merch crate for a selection of exclusive items that are not available to buy as one-offs.

In addition to the collection, Smith will be hosting a virtual event, called “Break the Monotony Block Party,” on Instagram Live on May 9 alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff. The 12-hourlong celebration will include 60-minute sets from numerous DJs such as Clark Kent, D-Nice and Just Blaze. As part of the block party, a portion of proceeds on May 9 will go to No Kid Hungry, which is providing meals for vulnerable children amid store closures.

“It’s humbling to see how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and our music has transcended time and continued to shape pop culture,” said DJ Jazzy Jeff. “Between this new collection and the block party, I hope we can come together during these trying times, celebrate culture, put smiles on people’s faces and raise money for an important cause.”