15 ‘Dad Shoes’ You Can Wear Anywhere

Like it or not, dads are style influencers. Just look to former fads such as jorts and cargo shorts for proof. And now, dad-inspired footwear is a statement style that’s here to stay.

In fact, Gigi Hadid has been known to hit the streets in Reebok Classics — gum soles and all. And the list of female and male celebrities rocking the style goes on and on. Kourtney Kardashian matches them to biker shorts and sweatshirts. Kaia Gerber takes them to the next level with equally dad-esque bootcut jeans and polished blazers. Meanwhile, Jaden Smith is a fan of Louis Vuitton’s futuristic take on the trend, and Ed Sheeran has reached for more classic pairs.

Kaia Gerber arrives to the Valentino show in Paris, Jan. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton Archlight women’s sneaker at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yes, there are haters (Steph Curry knows this to be true), yet the dad shoe has remained a fashion staple for almost four years now, and continues to be reinvented by designers from brands like Nike, Yeezy and more. As it turns out, the old refrain is true: Father knows best.

Ahead of Father’s Day, here’s a roundup of go-to shoe styles that dads have embraced — and that maybe your own dad should, too.

Dad shoes: New Balance 624

New Balance’s chunky sneakers are a classic dad shoe style. You can’t beat its signature lifted base with a thickened toe and treaded outsole, complete with vintage detailing.

New Balance; CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To Buy: New Balance 624 Cross-Trainer, $75.

Dad shoes: New Balance 577

This sneaker incorporates similar chunky elements as the 624, but with dual hook and loop straps for stability and full vintage appeal.

New Balance 577; $59.99; eastbay.com. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To Buy: New Balance 577, $55 (was $70).

Dad Shoes: Sperry Boat Shoes

For beachside and lakeside wear, these Sperry boat shoes are a go-to, which can easily be dressed up or down.

Sperry CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

To Buy: Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoes, $95.

Dad Shoes: Steve Madden Loafers

A loafer can make or break any dad’s closet and this style from Steve Madden is both affordable and stylish to tout.

Steve Madden Grab loafers; $89.95; stevemadden.com. CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Grab Loafers, $81.

Dad Shoes: Adidas Strutter

A modern take on a chunky shoe, this Adidas sneaker offers a slightly more streamlined look with a textured bottom.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Strutter, $46 (was $65).

Dad Shoes: Reebok Classic

Reebok’s sneaker is not as chunky as other pairs, and for that reason, dads can appreciate its relaxed comfort and everyday feel that provides ’70s and ’80s-style accents.

To Buy: Reebok Classic, $65 (was $75).

Dad Shoes: Nike Air Monarch IV

If your dad prefers lifted over flatter style, Nike’s take on the silhouette is the ultimate pick with its mega-boosted sole featuring an Air unit for comfort.

Nike Air Monarch IV; $55; nike.com. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Monarch IV, $58 (was $70).

Dad Shoes: Dr.Scholl’s Kai

Dual straps lock in feet, while cushy footbeds add a plush feel underfoot. They stay stable with treaded outsoles for wear in any setting.

Dr Scholl's Kai sandals; $49.95; drschollsshoes.com. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr Scholls

To Buy: Dr Scholl’s Kai Sandals, $70.

Dad Shoes: Skechers AfterBurn

Take a trip back to the ’90s with Skechers funky design, featuring a lugged outsole and smooth uppers adorned with stitched detailing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Skechers Energy AfterBurn Sneakers, $58.

Dad Shoes: Crocs Clogs

Unlike a classic clog, this Crocs shoe uses leather panels for a more work-ready look that can be worn to the beach or pool, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Crocs Yukon Vista Clog, $55 (was $60).

Dad Shoes: Kenneth Cole Reaction Sprinters

Kenneth Cole Reaction’s style blends together a sneaker and a leather loafer for a casual look that can still bring a dressier vibe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Reaction Sprinter Sneakers, $38 (was $43).

Dad Shoes: Merrell Moab 2

For outdoorsmen, dad shoes usually aren’t a practical choice, but this pair from Merrell changes that. It’s a must-have with its water sealing technology and extensive cushioning.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Merrell Moab 2, $100 (was $125).

Dad Shoes: Dockers Sandals

With its closed-toe design, this protective style from Dockers helps block out dirt, debris and any sharp objects at the beach or on the trail.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Dockers Searose Fisherman Sandals, $40 (was $70).

Dad Shoes: Puma Prevail

Pops of color in these Pumas offer a fun pick-me-up, also compete with a wedge-style heel for subtle boost and lift.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Puma Prevail Classic Sneakers, $52 (was $100).

Dad Shoes: Birkenstock Arizona

You can never go wrong with Birkenstock’s iconic Arizona silhouette. Dress them up with a khakis and a button-down or wear them with a casual tee; there are many ways to style these sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals, $135.

