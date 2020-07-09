Jeff Staple Gives Cole Haan’s Modern Wingtip Oxford a Bold New Look

Cole Haan has tapped Jeff Staple to give one of its formal men’s shoes a refreshed, streetwear-inspired look.

For the Cole Haan x Staple Collection, the renowned designer remixed the ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford silhouette — a model the shoe company refers to as a revolutionized wingtip oxford — and created two distinct looks.

The collection will feature the “Black Leather” and “Camo Suede” ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford and feature a common thread that connects all of Staple’s collaborative work: The Pigeon Pink hue synonymous with his brand. The “Black Leather” iteration is solid black with pink on the midsole and collar, and the “Camo Suede” look features a tonal gray pattern on the upper with the same pink on the midsole.

The shoes are equipped with standout Cole Haan technologies, most notably its dual-density GrandFøam footbed made to provide a soft, yet energy-returning feel. It also includes an internal stretch bootie that wraps the foot for a sock-like feel and a padded tongue and heel for comfort and a custom fit.

“Cole Haan and Staple have been design partners for many years now. I’m lucky to work with their innovation team and play with their technological innovations as they are developed,” Staple said in a statement. “I want to create products that have a special feeling, but are totally wearable on an everyday basis. I’m not interested in creating works of art that never get worn. I make streetwear, and that means I want to see it on the streets.”

The Cole Haan x Staple ØriginalGrand Ultra Collection arrives today via Colehaan.com. The ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford in “Black Leather” and “Camo Suede” will come with a $180 retail price.

Staple x Cole Haan ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford “Black Leather.” CREDIT: Courtesy