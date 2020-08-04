Clarks x BAPE Give the Classic Desert Boot a Twist For 70th Anniversary

Clarks Originals’ desert boot is officially 70 years old, and the brand has teamed up with streetwear label A Bathing Ape for a new collection that brings the shoe into 2020.
The collaboration is a first for the partners. The collection will be available to purchase Saturday and features two of Clarks’ most classic silhouettes, the Desert Boot and the Wallabee. The Clarks Originals x BAPE collection will be available at us.bape.com, Clarks’ website and select retailers starting this weekend.
Contemporary colorways and shark tooth treads on the outsole bring fresh finishes to the iconic boot styles, which haven’t changed much since the shoes debuted in 1950.
The Wallabee and the Desert Boot feature comfortable leather lining and dual Clarks x BAPE branding so fans of both brands can show this exclusive collab off with pride. In addition to a new take on the classic Clarks style, the campaign features Raheem Sterling, of Manchester City’s soccer team.
Watch on FN
View this post on Instagram
A BATHING APE® and Clarks ORIGINALS will release their first collaborative footwear collection. Four items that make up the collection will be exclusively available on Saturday, August 8th at A BATHING APE® locations, US.BAPE.COM, Clarks official websites, and selected global retail partners. While both profiles feature an ultra-comfortable leather lining and dual Clarks x BAPE® branding, the Wallabee features an extra-light outsole with unique “shark tooth” tread and signature BAPE® camo textile on a premium suede vamp. The Desert Boot has laser printed BAPE® logos – which is different on each foot in a pair – and Clarks’ signature crepe outsole. The two brands share iconic status on the world stage and in order to bring this collaboration to life, the campaign imageries feature Manchester City and England footballing icon, Raheem Sterling. #bape #ClarksOriginals @clarksoriginals @sterling7
The Clarks Originals x BAPE collection will also be available at Bape stores in addition to select retailers, us.bape.com and clarksusa.com on August 8, 2020.