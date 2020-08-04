Clarks x BAPE Give the Classic Desert Boot a Twist For 70th Anniversary

Clarks Originals’ desert boot is officially 70 years old, and the brand has teamed up with streetwear label A Bathing Ape for a new collection that brings the shoe into 2020.

The collaboration is a first for the partners. The collection will be available to purchase Saturday and features two of Clarks’ most classic silhouettes, the Desert Boot and the Wallabee. The Clarks Originals x BAPE collection will be available at us.bape.com, Clarks’ website and select retailers starting this weekend.

Clarks Originals x BAPE Pink Wallabee boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks Originals

Contemporary colorways and shark tooth treads on the outsole bring fresh finishes to the iconic boot styles, which haven’t changed much since the shoes debuted in 1950.

The Wallabee and the Desert Boot feature comfortable leather lining and dual Clarks x BAPE branding so fans of both brands can show this exclusive collab off with pride. In addition to a new take on the classic Clarks style, the campaign features Raheem Sterling, of Manchester City’s soccer team.

Watch on FN

The Clarks Originals x BAPE collection will also be available at Bape stores in addition to select retailers, us.bape.com and clarksusa.com on August 8, 2020.