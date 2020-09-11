Sofia Vergara Debuts Face Masks That Come With Evil Eyes

With face masks as this season’s key accessory for safety, Sofia Vergara recently released a three-pack selection alongside other fall staples.

Sold in three-packs for $18 on Walmart.com, her Evil Eye Face Mask sets come with a travel pouch and all four pieces feature a foil evil eye logo on the side. The masks are crafted from (59%) cotton, (38%) polyester and (3%) spandex for breathability, moisture-wicking benefits, and a bit of comfortable stretch. They also have elastic ear loops and are contoured for a protective fit. These masks are one-size-fits-most and available in two colorway sets. They are machine-washable and should be laundered after every use.

One set includes a selection of sage, hot pink, and Caribbean blue styles.

The other pack includes indigo blue, turquoise, and black colorways.

These functional and colorful accessories round out Vergara’s line of affordable basics, such as sweaters, jeans, and lightweight outerwear, to help you create a put-together and practical fall weather ensemble.

Yesterday, the former “Modern Family” shared some outfit inspiration and styled a $20 green square-neck bodysuit and $23 coated Rosa jeans from the collection, which she paired with 5-inch black suede Christian Louboutin heels. While the actress has not yet ventured into footwear for her exclusive Sofia Jeans By Sofia Vergara line, there are a plethora of jeans and basic cold-weather tops available to choose from – all under $40. Shop the full collection here.