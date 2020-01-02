Doctors Take on ‘Worst Case’ Foot Conditions in New TLC Reality Show

Following in the footsteps of the popular cable TV show “Dr. Pimple Popper” and “My 600-lb. Life,” The Learning Channel is tonight debuting “My Feet Are Killing Me.” The nine-part medical transformation series, which airs at 10 p.m. ET, follows two foot and ankle surgeons, Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Brad Schaeffer, as they treat a wide range of foot conditions.

Not for the squeamish, the show chronicles patient treatments in order to get them back on their feet. Throughout the series, viewers can follow the doctors as they treat everything from wart clusters and fungus to toe amputations and foot reconstructions.

“It was clear, following the debut of ‘Dr. Pimple Popper,’” which features dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee as she treats those with skin conditions, “that our audience was craving even more powerful and heartwarming stories of medical transformations,” said Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC.

Each hour-long episode of “My Feet Are Killing Me” focuses on three patients, who, after years of neglect, turn to the doctors to remedy their unusual foot issues. The individuals at the heart of the stories include a paranormal romance novelist who hopes to get her sixth toe amputated; an athlete with two differently sized feet; a patient with a double big toe; and a toddler born with 12 toes. Due to the graphic nature of the show, TLC states that viewer discretion is advised.

According to Dr. Vincent, many patients are reluctant to seek treatment since they are embarrassed of their feet. She added in a preview clip that every foot has a story.

Dr. Vincent is based in California, while Dr. Schaeffer practices in New Jersey.