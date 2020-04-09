4 Ways Seniors Can Stay In Shape During Quarantine, According to A Personal Trainer

Staying home during the coronavirus crisis comes with a range of challenges, especially for those over 65. Having limited access to physical activities while practicing social distancing can impact your overall wellness. But thankfully, city condos to country houses can easily be turned into fitness centers so you can keep moving.

“As we get older, our bodies naturally become less productive, weaker and more susceptible to injuries,” advises certified fitness trainer Eraldo Maglara. “However, if you’re proactive and embrace physical activities you can slow down the aging process and lead a more active and productive lifestyle.”

To keep motivated, Maglara, author of “The Real Fountain of Youth: Simple Lifestyle Changes for Productive Longevity,” suggests creating a fitness schedule. “It’s easy to forget to do things even when you’re stuck at home,” he said. “Setting a reminder to do physical activity will encourage you to keep up your efforts. When you set aside time for exercising you’re most likely to maintain it.”

According to Maglara, the right tools are needed for any activity and that begins with the proper pair of shoes. “Every time you exercise you put your body under stress,” he warns. “Wearing the proper footwear is not only smart but essential.”

Below, check out four expert-approved tips for staying fit and healthy, as well as great footwear styles to wear while doing these exercises.

Go for A Run

Take advantage of the warm spring weather. Staying at home doesn’t mean you can’t use the outdoors to get some exercise in, advises Maglara. Consider a pair of lightweight running shoes. Running newbies may want to consult a running shoe professional to determine their gait and find the style that will help prevent the foot from rolling too far outside or inside to prevent injury. And, since these styles are not intended for marathoners, low-mileage versions come at a more affordable price tag.

Consider these lightweight running shoe styles:

To buy: Women’s Asics GEL-Contend 6, $50 (was $65).

To buy: Women’s New Balance 680v6, $40 (was $75).

To buy: Men’s Brooks Dyad 10, $100 (was $130).

Climb the Stairs In Your Home

While our homes are designed for comfort and practicality, said Maglara, many of its features can be used for exercising purposes. A set of stairs can easily be turned into an aerobic activity by climbing them at brief intervals throughout the day. Here, Maglara recommends a cross-training shoe designed to provide support and stability and suitable for a range of activities. These styles offer less shock-absorption than running shoes, but more lateral support, which is key for multi-directional movements.

Consider these cross-training shoes:

To buy: Women’s Ryka Devotion XT, $70 (was $80).

To buy: Men’s Reebok CrossFit Nano 8.0, $130.

To buy: Men’s New Balance Fresh Foam Cross TR MXCTRv1, $96 (was $120).

Take A Walk

Since social distancing is necessary these days, a dog can provide the right amount of companionship and encouragement on walks, said Maglara. If you don’t have a dog of your own, consider walking the dog of a friend or neighbor who may be confined to their house. According to the Mayo Clinic, a regular brisk walk can help maintain a healthy weight, prevent or manage conditions including heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, strengthen bones and muscles and improve your mood. The Mayo Clinic even has some tips on finding the right pair. Determine if the shoe holds your foot securely in place, incorporates an insole that with both cushioning and arch support and has ample room at the toe box to prevent friction while moving.

Consider these walking shoe styles:

To buy: Women’s New Balance WW877, $52-$170.

To buy: Women’s Vionic Satima, $140.

To buy: Men’s Rockport Prowalker M7100, $45-$90.

Get Your Zumba On

“Music is a big part of our lives and dancing is a natural response to music,” said Maglara, who suggests incorporating dance into your daily aerobic regime. “Cardiorespiratory fitness can improve the overall function of the body, including heart and lung function,” he notes. Even if you’re not planning a Zumba workout, a pair of performance shoes is a good idea. These styles offer underfoot cushioning and high stability during rapid movements and pivots.

Consider any one of these pairs for your next Zumba session:

To buy: Women’s Reebok Freestyle Motion Lo, $80.

To buy: Women’s Ryka Devotion Plus 2, $85.

To buy: Women’s New Balance Nergize Sport, $44-$135.

