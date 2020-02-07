Public (and Free) London Fashion Week Events Anyone Can Attend

In September 2019, London Fashion Week was the first international fashion week to create a separate schedule of public-facing fashion shows and events. This season it’s upping the ante with ticketed public sessions on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday Feb. 16, including free events across the capital.

Taking place at the London Fashion Week hub at The Store X, 180 Strand, ticket holders will have access to designer runway shows, industry talks and the experiential DiscoveryLAB, a space dedicated to art, technology and music. Furthermore, the public is welcome to explore the Positive Fashion Exhibition, focused on sustainability, craftsmanship and ethics.

Previously exclusive to press and the industry, Temperley London and De La Vali will hold shows with three viewing sessions on Saturday and two on Sunday. Meanwhile, one of the most anticipated talks of the complementary program will include a discussion between Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton taking place on Saturday afternoon. The two are teaming up for their fourth TommyXLewis collaboration, which will be presented at the Tommy Hilfiger “see-now, buy-now” show on Feb. 16 at London’s Tate Modern Museum.

In addition to the public-facing activities at the hub, the BFC also has curated The City-Wide Celebration, a schedule including over 78 brands, 103 stores and 346 events around the capital between Friday, Feb. 14 and Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Highlights of The City-Wide Celebration include the Browns East outpost, created by Browns Fashion. It features a floor-to-ceiling SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder)-combatting light installation plus lush greenery, a soundscape curated by Be Box and a scentscape of brain-boosting rosemary and clarifying lemon. At Mulberry’s Bond Street flagship guests will be able to witness the brand’s craftspeople making the 100% sustainable Portobello Tote, watch performances by up-and-coming artists and participate in bracelet-making workshops.

Elsewhere, payment platform Klarna is teaming up with designer Olivia Rubin and luxury nail studio Townhouse. Expect manicures, giveaways and eco-friendly transport in the form of branded tuk tuks. It’s quite the upgrade from your average Uber ride.

See the full City-Wide Celebration line up here.