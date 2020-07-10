Learn How to Dance in High Heels From a Professional Paris Showgirl on FN’s Instagram Live Tomorrow

Parisian showgirl and Kalon Wellness instructor Charlotte Calixe wearing Andrea Wazen heels in preparation for her FN Instagram Live takeover slot.

Have you ever dreamed of dancing on stage at famous Parisian cabaret haunts like the Moulin Rouge, Lido de Paris, Crazy Horse or Folies Bergère?

Well, here’s the chance you’ve been waiting for to take your first tentative steps.

Tomorrow, FN is hosting a live ‘Showgirl Workout’ dance class by Kalon Wellness Paris on its @FootwearNews Instagram account. (12 noon ET, 10:00 WT, 18:00 Paris time and 17:00 London time).

Oh, and you’ll need your heels.

Parisian showgirl and Kalon Wellness instructor Charlotte Calixe wearing Andrea Wazen heels in preparation for her FN Instagram Live takeover slot.

Taking over our account is Kalon instructor and Lido de Paris lead dancer Charlotte Calixte. She often dances in two, two hour-long shows every night at Lido de Paris wearing the highest of heels so she’s an aficionado of the highest order.

She will kick things off with some posture tips and a warm up. She’ll also run through some general exercises that everyone can do to prep their leg and ankle muscles to make it easier to walk in high heels. Let alone dance in them.

Then comes the fun part. She will teach us a routine she has specially choreographed for FN. She’ll break it up into easy to follow steps and then pull it together so by the end of the class you too will be dancing like a professional.

And even if you don’t end up at Lido de Paris standard, the class is geared to to sculpt and elongate your legs for summer.

As for the shoes she’ll wear for the class, they have been kindly provided by another high heel professional and friend of FN, Andrea Wazen.

Andrea Wazen’s Denver style is a favorite with Kylie Jenner. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A favorite with style influencers including Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union and Jennifer Lopez, the Beirut-based designer has also just scooped the Fashion Trust Arabia Award for Accessories Designer of the Year.

As part of the prize, her brand will receive substantial financial support as well as industry mentorship from FTA partner Matchesfashion.com.

FN named Wazen as one of our emerging designer ‘Ones to Watch’ last year and her Denver style as worn by Calixte is also the go-to shoe for Kylie Jenner.

As for Kalon Wellness, it’s one of Paris’ coolest dance studios which run online and offline (now confinement is over) classes like cardio barre, cardio barre yoga and of course its cult showgirl workout.

Kalon is the brainchild of two British girls, Royal Ballet School trained former Moulin Rouge dancer Emma Rigby and former Lido de Paris dancer Sophie Marie and all the instructors are professional dancers from Parisian cabaret clubs.