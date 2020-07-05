Kanye West says he will run for president of the United States. He chose American Independence Day to make the announcement, via Twitter.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States.”

His wife, Kim Kardashian West, replied to the tweet with a picture of an American flag.

Elon Musk, chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla also replied to the tweet saying “You have my full support!” The two are friends and on July 1, West shared a photograph of himself and Musk posing at Musk’s home. Both were wearing Adidas Yeezy sneakers.

There are only four months to go before polling day on Nov. 3 and it is unclear whether West has filed any official paperwork, however, the deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

West is known as something of a joker and for his Yeezy show in Paris in March he sent out an envelope purportedly carrying rattlesnake eggs with the invitation. When opened, a rattling spring on an elastic band gave guests the fright of their lives.

However, this time, it would appear that he just might be serious.

West, who has also just announced a blockbuster deal with The Gap, has been alluding to the fact that he might stand for president since 2016.

President Donald Trump (L) and Kanye West CREDIT: Seth Wenig/Shutterstock

In December of that year (2016), he spoke on British DJ Annie Mac’s Radio One radio show saying: “When I talk about the idea of being president, I’m not saying I have any political views,” he said. “I don’t have views on politics; I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth. If there is anything that I can do with my time to somehow make a difference while I’m still alive, I’m all for it.”

Earlier that month he had met with the then President-elect at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Following the meeting, Trump told assembled reporters that they were “just friends, just friends, he’s a good man,” that “we’ve been friends for a long time,” and that they’d been “discussing life.” However, West later elaborated with the following: “I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues.” Issues, he continued, that “included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

In light of recent world events, said comments proved remarkably prescient.

Kanye and North West with models at the Yeezy Season 8 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

According to a statement, released by Gap, West’s new apparel partnership will yield a Yeezy Gap line, which is expected to appear in Gap stores and on Gap.com in 2021. The terms of the partnership, Gap said, would give Yeezy royalties and potential equity related to sales achievement.

The partnership, said the brand, will use the “creativity, fashion leadership, global recognition and energy” he has created with Yeezy and fuel it with its “51 years of expertise, 88% brand awareness, global reach and best-in-class supply chain.”

West’s Yeezy design studio will develop the Gap line “to deliver modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points,” according to the statement, and his design vision for Yeezy Gap will also be seen in stores and on the brand’s digital platforms.

A Yeezy note on the Gap on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy

Gap said this partnership brings the company’s relationship with West full circle, who worked at one of the brand’s stores in Chicago during his teenage years. “We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap Brand, in a statement.

In honor of the deal, the exterior of the Gap store on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue has been transformed — featuring a handwritten message from the designer himself.

Kanye West steps out in Los Angeles in the Yeezy Foam Runners, June 30. CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA

It said the following. “Hi Chicago. It’s Ye. This is the Gap store I used to shop at when I would drive my Nissan from the South Side. So blessed. I thank God and I am humbled at the opportunity to serve,” West wrote. “I put my heart into the color palette and every detail.”

In June, West was announced as the second highest paid celebrity in the annual Forbes Celebrity Rich List (his sister-in-law) Kylie Jenner scored the top spot). West’s fortune was totaled at $170 million and according to a recent report by Forbes, the majority of West’s wealth comes from his Adidas Yeezy collaboration as well as land and properties and his own music label.

A closer look of Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes. CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA

Last week West was photographed wearing his Yeezy Foam Runner in the new “Ararat” colorway debuted with a $75 retail price tag during a surprise drop on June 26 at YeezySupply.com. Made from a harvested algae foam, the aerodynamic shoes now resell anywhere from $332 to $2,999 on StockX with prices starting at $372 and ranging up to $600 from GOAT.

In addition to releasing new styles, the rapper is also creating a whole new website for his hit line in partnership with photographer and director Nick Knight.

The website will feature real people modeling the clothes and shoes for a visual and artistic experience. To take it a step further, customers can learn about the models — from their favorite foods to significant life experiences — as they shop. The models come from all walks of life and serve as vital parts of their own communities in careers such as nurses, firefighters or teachers.

The news of the redesigned website came the same day West announced his partnership with The Gap.