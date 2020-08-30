Christian Louboutin Shares Touching Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

As the world mourns the passing of Chadwick Boseman, most notably remembered for his role as King T’Challa in “Black Panther,” many celebrities have been posting tributes to the actor.

French fashion designer Christian Louboutin is one of those big names, as he shared a personal post on Instagram in honor of Boseman that recounted the first time the two met.

“I had made a lot of shoes for you at different occasions before we properly met,” Louboutin wrote in an Instagram post. “You were kind, generous, attentive to others, deeply curious, surprising and sooooo handsome.”

The photo Louboutin shared is a red carpet shot of Boseman from the Met Gala in 2018. In the photo, the beloved actor is dressed head to toe in a white papal robe over a cream tuxedo encrusted with gold crosses and Christian iconography.

His shoes, custom designed by Louboutin, were a bright gold glittering loafer. Boseman also wore Louboutin for the 2018 NAACP Image Awards, where many of the stars being honored that evening wore looks from the designer.

Of Egyptian descent, Louboutin has been open with his fans on where he stands with race issues. As protests and civil unrest surged following the death of George Floyd and countless others, Louboutin released a statement of support for Black Lives Matter movement.

“From an early age, I discovered the differences of skin color,” wrote the designer on his brand’s Instagram account. “As a kid, I could see and feel that I was darker than most of my school mates but it didn’t matter to me at the time. Much later I discovered this sadly powerful hate which is called Racism.”

Boseman himself was a great activist for the movement and he gave many people courage through his powerful roles in films including the aforementioned “Black Panther” and “August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Louboutin is not alone in his mourning of a fashion idol, as fashion designer Donatella Versace, style icon Billy Porter and actress Tracee Ellis Ross took to their personal social media accounts as well to express their heartbreak over Boseman’s death.