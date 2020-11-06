What You Need to Know About Gymshark’s ‘Big Deal Energy’ Black Friday Sale 2020

Gymshark’s Black Friday 2020 sale is right around the corner with plenty of saving you’re not going to want to miss out on. The UK-based brand known for its stylish workout apparel, affordable prices, and celeb fans like Vanessa Hudgens and Rebel Wilson just announced that shoppers will be able to get up to 50% off selected lines worldwide. And this year, it’s coming early — really early.

While it hasn’t been revealed which pieces will be marked down, it feels safe to say you can expect lowered prices on a variety of their signature leggings, hoodies, crop tops, sports bras, and more. Keep reading to find out what you need to know before the big event and shop some of our favorite styles below.

When does the sale start?

While Black Friday kicks off on Nov. 27, Gymshark’s “Big Deal Energy” sale will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Nov. 13, so don’t forget to set yourself a reminder. You can also sign up for their newsletter to get emailed when it’s going down.

Will there be a special promo code?

You won’t need a promo code for Black Friday. Simply add items to your cart and you’ll find the discount has been applied to your order when you check out.

Gymshark styles you can shop now

Flex High Waisted Leggings

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gymshark

Vital Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top

This long sleeve top delivers a form-hugging fit in a supportive, sweat-wicking fabric. It’s also offered in plenty of colors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gymshark

Gymshark Sol Lift Oversized Hoodie

We guarantee you’ll be wearing this cozy cotton-rich hoodie all winter long. It comes in two versatile shades and eyelets for ventilation.