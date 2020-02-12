Xbox Teases a New Collaboration With Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand’s latest collaboration isn’t just for footwear enthusiasts — it will be a must-have for gamers as well.

Yesterday, Xbox teased a new collaboration with Jordan Brand by posting a cryptic video on Twitter. (The company also used Instagram Stories to show a similar post with the addition of a countdown clock.) While there wasn’t much to base the latest project on, the post shows both the Xbox and Jumpman logos in front of a red background. More information includes the post saying “Get ready to redefine the game,” along with the date for Feb. 13 in numerals.

Get ready to redefine the game. pic.twitter.com/HabcLytg9g — Xbox (@Xbox) February 11, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Jordan Brand has looked at the gaming industry for a collaboration. Last year, the brand teamed up with the popular video game franchise Fortnite for in-game content including a selection of customizable skins with characters seen wearing the Air Jordan 1 that’s featured an early launch of the “NYC to Paris” Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 with the game model Downtown Drop LTM.

According to the tweet, additional details regarding the collaboration will arrive sometime tomorrow, but the timeframe has yet to be revealed by the two brands.

In related Jordan Brand news, with the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities taking place in Chicago this weekend, the company is releasing a collection of styles inspired by pro basketball icon Michael Jordan’s playing days in the Windy City.

