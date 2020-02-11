The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Is Inspired by Virgil Abloh’s First Pair of Jordans

As the release for Virgil Abloh’s highly-anticipated Off-White x Air Jordan 5 nears, the beloved designer shares the inspiration behind his latest collab.

As seen with many of his past sneaker projects with Jordan Brand and Nike, the deconstructed aesthetic returns along with his signature DIY aspects. The shoe features a textile mesh upper replacing the traditional leather for the silhouette. This version also uses the “Black Metallic” colorway, which is also important to this release. It ties back to the first Air Jordan sneaker that Abloh ever owned.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 5. CREDIT: Nike

“During the ’90s, I was the kid watching Jordan on TV, and I never thought I would be able to do one of his shoes, let alone add anything to them,” Abloh said in a statement. “MJ was a man who became a superhero. He was jumping from the free-throw line, winning six championships, doing the impossible. In design, I feel like I’m at my best if I can almost mirror how impossible those tasks were.”

The Off-White x Air Jordan 5. CREDIT: Nike

The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 is scheduled to release on Feb. 15 via the SNKRS app at 11 a.m. ET as well as at select Jordan Brand retailers for $225.

Want more?

Jerry Lorenzo’s Nike Air Fear of God 1 Sneaker Will Release in a Stealthy All-Black Colorway

The Highly-Anticipated Air Jordan ‘New Beginnings’ Pack Is Releasing Soon

How to Get Travis Scott’s Nike SB Dunk Low Early