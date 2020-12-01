×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Vans Delivers a Premium, Fashion-Focused Line of Classic Shoes With British Brand Baracuta

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
Vault by Vans x Baracuta
The Vault by Vans x Baracuta collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans — through its premium Vault by Vans imprint — has teamed up with beloved British brand Baracuta for a high-end collection featuring reworked classic silhouettes.

Included in the line are new-look takes of the Vans Old Skool VLT LX, the Sk8-Hi VLT LX and the Slip-On VLT LX. Although the sneaker models are icons on their own, the collection prominently features the signature Baracuta logo and print throughout, which makes it a must-have for sneakerheads and the fashion-focused alike.

Vault by Vans x Baracuta Old Skool VLT LX
Vault by Vans x Baracuta Old Skool VLT LX.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The standout shoe from the collection is the Old Skool VLT LX, which features Vans’ signature checkerboard print in Baracuta’s Frasier Tartan plaid pattern.

As for the Sk8-Hi VLT LX, Baracuta takes cues from its outerwear roots with a stash cargo pocket on the upper, which features an eye-catching plaid pattern. And the Slip-On VLT LX is executed with Baracuta branding on an embossed atypical black-and-white checkerboard print.

Watch on FN

Vault by Vans x Baracuta Sk8-Hi VLT LX
Vault by Vans x Baracuta Sk8-Hi VLT LX.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Vault by Vans x Baracuta Slip-On VLT LX
Vault by Vans x Baracuta Slip-On VLT LX.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Aside from footwear, the Vault by Vans x Baracuta collection features the made in England brand’s chore coat in two colorways, one in blue and a second in burgundy. It also includes a woven tartan plaid shirt and a navy blue polo with a chest embroidery and Fraser Tartan Checkerboard plaid on the back.

The Vault by Vans x Baracuta collection arrives at select Vault by Vans retailers on Dec. 5.

Michael Atmore; Iris Apfel; Ron Fromm, Sponsored By FFCF

QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale: The Sale Will Go On

In a year full of challenges, the footwear community has made sure that Shoes on Sale will thrive in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad