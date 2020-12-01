Vans Delivers a Premium, Fashion-Focused Line of Classic Shoes With British Brand Baracuta

Vans — through its premium Vault by Vans imprint — has teamed up with beloved British brand Baracuta for a high-end collection featuring reworked classic silhouettes.
Included in the line are new-look takes of the Vans Old Skool VLT LX, the Sk8-Hi VLT LX and the Slip-On VLT LX. Although the sneaker models are icons on their own, the collection prominently features the signature Baracuta logo and print throughout, which makes it a must-have for sneakerheads and the fashion-focused alike.
The standout shoe from the collection is the Old Skool VLT LX, which features Vans’ signature checkerboard print in Baracuta’s Frasier Tartan plaid pattern.
As for the Sk8-Hi VLT LX, Baracuta takes cues from its outerwear roots with a stash cargo pocket on the upper, which features an eye-catching plaid pattern. And the Slip-On VLT LX is executed with Baracuta branding on an embossed atypical black-and-white checkerboard print.
Aside from footwear, the Vault by Vans x Baracuta collection features the made in England brand’s chore coat in two colorways, one in blue and a second in burgundy. It also includes a woven tartan plaid shirt and a navy blue polo with a chest embroidery and Fraser Tartan Checkerboard plaid on the back.
The Vault by Vans x Baracuta collection arrives at select Vault by Vans retailers on Dec. 5.