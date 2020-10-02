Union LA Uses the Artwork of Sheila Bridges In Latest Converse Collaboration

Union LA has teamed up with Converse to celebrate the work of New York-based interior designer Sheila Bridges with a new collection releasing this month.

For this project, Union LA has chosen to pair one of Bridges’ signature designs onto one of her favorite silhouettes, which is the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. To achieve this, the upper of the high-top is decorated with the Harlem Toile graphic that’s generally found on upholstery. According to the brand, the artwork seen within the toile plays on African American stereotypes, also celebrating African American culture including the individuals jumping rope, playing basketball, dancing and having picnics, all wearing 18th-century attire.

The Union x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Union x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Union x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: Nike

The Union LA x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star features a white canvas upper that’s paired with the Harlem Toile design and a subtle orange Union tag is attached on the lateral side. Continuing the clean look is a white vulcanized midsole. The capsule will extend beyond footwear including a pullover hoodie and bucket hat, each featuring Bridges’ Harlem Toile design.

“It’s that indelibly designed shoe,” Union owner Chris Gibbs said in a statement about his latest project. “It’s that cool shoe. It’s the perfect canvas for intricate stories via print graphics.”

The Union x Converse collection is releasing on Oct. 13 at Converse.com and select Converse retailers.

A top view of the Union x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Union x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: Nike