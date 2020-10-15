A New Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro Collab Could Possibly Release Soon

The lateral side of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Hall of Fame."

Fans of the late Kobe Bryant and his Nike signature sneaker line may soon have a new Undefeated collaboration to add to their collection.

Nike revealed images this week of a new Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro colorway, which suggests that the style could be hitting stores soon. Given its “Hall of Fame” moniker, this upcoming makeup serves as a nod to Bryant’s legendary basketball career, who was supposed to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year before it was postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.” CREDIT: Nike

The style wears a regal metallic gold color scheme predominantly on the upper that’s paired with snakeskin-inspired overlays serving as a callback to Bryant’s Black Mamba name. Additional details include Bryant’s notable basketball accomplishments printed on the footbed while Undefeated’s Five-Strike logo and the Nike Kobe branding stamped on the tongue. Continuing the look are purple accents on the sock liner, red Swoosh branding on the sides, which sits atop a Zoom-cushioned midsole.

In August, the brands teamed up to release their “What If?” Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro sneaker pack in celebration of Mamba Week. The collab included two colorways that pay homage to the events from the 1996 NBA Draft, in which Bryant was selected as the 13th pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

Watch on FN

At the time of press, Undefeated and Nike have yet to announce the release details for the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.”

A top view of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.”

The heel of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.” CREDIT: Nike

The toebox of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.” CREDIT: Nike

A detailed look at the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Hall of Fame.” CREDIT: Nike