A Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low Collaboration Is Reportedly Releasing in 2021

The Nike logo is seen outside the brand's store in New York City.

Undefeated and Nike appear to be dropping a new Dunk Low collaboration in 2021.

Sneaker leaker account @py_rates shared early information regarding the Los Angeles-based sneaker boutique’s upcoming Dunk Low that’s slated to hit shelves in summer 2021.

Images of the collab have not yet surfaced, however a mock-up depiction was provided by the leaker account, which reveals a yellow-based color scheme that’s complemented with light brown accents on the overlays, sockliner, laces and outsole. The shoe’s standout detail is Undefeated’s “Five Strike” logo stamped on the heel counter, while a patent leather Swoosh is featured on the sides.

Although the potential release info was revealed by the leaker account, the collab has not yet been confirmed by the brands.

Undefeated’s long-standing partnership with the Swoosh began well over a decade ago, and most recently the duo teamed up to drop the “What If” Kobe 5 Protro pack for Mamba Week, a seven-day event celebrating the late NBA Icon Kobe Bryant. The pack is currently reselling on StockX for an average price of $1,400.

