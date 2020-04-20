Undefeated Is Reportedly Releasing a Trio of Nike Air Max 97s

A new collaboration between Undefeated and Nike may be on the way.

According to sneaker leak account @py_rates on Instagram, the Los Angeles-based brand is reportedly working on a trio of Air Max 97 styles releasing during this year’s holiday season for $180 each. Early images of the shoes have not yet leaked, however the account has provided mock-up depictions including three contrasting sail, black and militia green color schemes with distinct Undefeated branding across the upper.

If the rumors hold true, this wouldn’t be the first time that the brands teamed up to collaborate on the Air Max 97. In 2017, Undefeated released two iterations of the fan-favorite model in celebration of the store’s 15th year in business, which are currently reselling for around $500 on StockX.

In response to the current coronavirus outbreak, Nike has announced that its retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe will continue to be closed until further notice. Its digital operations including the SNKRS app remain active.

