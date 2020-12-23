×
Ugg and Very Important Puppies Launch Dog Booties Just in Time for Winter

By Robyn Merrett
Ugg X Vip Dog Booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of Very Important Puppies

Ugg and dog lifestyle label Very Important Puppies have teamed up to create the perfect gift for your fur baby this holiday season.

The brands have launched a collaborative collection of dog booties that are inspired by the classic Ugg boot available at Veryimportantpuppies.dog and Ugg.com. The capsule offers a suede chestnut boot with an orange faux fur trim and a black suede style with a lime green faux fur trim. Both shoes retail for $80.

The boots are finished with a durable rubber outsole that will allow your pet to walk freely and with traction on any surface. The boots also feature an easy-entry at the opening and hook-and-loop straps that provide a secure fit. The shoes range in sizes XXS to XL and orders will be shipped after Jan. 5.

Of the collaboration, Sabrina Albarello, co-founder of Very Important Puppies, said: “Ugg is iconic when it comes to cozy boots made for the outdoors. Ugg was the best partner to bring our vision to life for this new fashion-focused dog product that didn’t exist in the market.”

Ugg President Andrea O’Donnell echoed similar sentiments, expressing: “Ugg is a truly democratic brand. Expanding our range and collaborating with Very Important Puppies clever vision evidences this notion and debuts fun and function products, expanding the Ugg brand’s iconic silhouette to a whole new species.”

Treat your furry friend to some fashion this Christmas and shop the collection below.

Ugg x Very Important Puppies Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Very Important Puppies

To Buy: VIP x Ugg Dog Booties — Chestnut, $80

Ugg x Very Important Puppies Dog Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Very Important Puppies

To Buy: VIP x Ugg Dog Booties — Black, $80

