Two New Colorways of Tyler, the Creator and Converse’s Gianno Sneaker Are Releasing Soon

Longtime collaborators Tyler, the Creator and Converse are coming together again to release two new iterations of the Golf Le Fleur Gianno sneaker this week.

This is a new model from the rapper and the brand that brings together influences from Converse’s classic basketball and hiker silhouettes. It will be available in the new “Parfait Pink” and “Skylight” makeups this week.

The “Parfait Pink” style opts for a pink-based upper that’s contrasted by various shades of light brown, while the “Skylight” features a bevy of blue that’s mixed with yellow.

The model incorporates different materials on the upper including leather, nylon and suede, while the thick-lugged outsole is designed to be worn in various conditions such as hiking.

The shoes will be available at select Converse stockists on April 17 including international retailer End. Clothing. Retail price is $129.

The Converse Golf Le Fleur Gianno in “Skylight.” CREDIT: End. Clothing

Tyler’s partnership with Converse kicked off in 2017, and since then, the duo has released a handful of collaborative sneakers through his Golf Le Fleur line. Some of the silhouettes include the One Star, Chuck 70s and the aforementioned Gianno shoe.

In related news, Nike Inc., the company that owns Converse, has closed its retail stores until further notice across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

