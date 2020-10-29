A Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High Collaboration Is Reportedly Releasing in November

A new collaboration between Trophy Room and Jordan Brand appears to be in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the upcoming Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High yesterday and while this is a new collab, the color scheme closely resembles the fan-favorite “Chicago” colorway. According to the account, fans won’t have to wait too long to buy a pair it’s expected to hit stores on Nov. 11 for $170.

The shoe boasts a premium white leather upper that’s paired with red leather overlays and black accents on the Swoosh as well as the ankle collar. The shoe’s standout detail is Michael Jordan’s signature printed on the heel counter along with a co-branded Air Jordan patch stitched onto the footbed. Capping off the look is a vintage-styled sail midsole and with red and blue stars seen within the translucent outsole.

At the time of publication, Trophy Room and Jordan Brand have yet to confirm the release details of the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High collab, but the shoe will likely be available on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

Trophy Room is a sneaker store that’s owned and operated by MJ’s youngest son, Marcus. The shop has collaborated on a handful of Air Jordan Retros in the past with the most recent being two Air Jordan 5 styles that dropped in May 2019.