Travis Scott Reveals a Sample of His Nike SB Dunk Low on Instagram

With time on his hands now that a majority of the U.S. is under quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Travis Scott used his social media channels to share some hidden gems with fans including a sample version of his Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration.

The image of the unreleased sample reveals an upper with a light brown suede that’s covered with a wavy pattern throughout the shoe. Some of the details on this unreleased version made their way onto the retail release including the thick rope laces.

Since this version is a sample, a retail release is unlikely.

The mega rap star’s Nike SB Dunk Low collab released last month in limited quantities after giving the world looks at the shoe on his Instagram for weeks. The low-top skateboarding sneaker features a combination of patterns including dark navy paisley overlays that can be removed to reveal a new wavy pattern underneath.

Fans had their first opportunity to purchase the shoes on Feb. 22 via Scott’s website, which came with exclusive bandana packaging, followed by a wider launch at select skate shops on Feb. 29. The shoe retailed for $150 but pairs are currently reselling on StockX for more than $1,000.

The front view of the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the Swoosh took to social media to unveil a marketing campaign asking people to stay indoors to combat the illness, saying, “If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world.”

