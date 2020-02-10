How to Get Travis Scott’s Nike SB Dunk Low Early

The lateral side of the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low.

As the leaks initially suggested, Travis Scott’s highly anticipated Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration is expected to arrive at select retailers this month — but there is a way to get the shoe early for fans who aren’t willing to wait.

A men’s size 9 is available now at sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods. The lone size, which does not come in the original box, is currently listed for sale at $1,805. Select sizes are also available right now on GOAT; the lowest price listed there is $1,050 for a men’s size 8.

The style makes use of dark navy blue paisley panels contrasted by an intricate plaid pattern and a khaki toe box. Additional details include dusty pink and black Swoosh logos on opposite sides of the upper, thick white rope laces and the rapper’s signature Cactus Jack branding emblazoned on the tongue. The look is finished with a cream midsole and a light brown outsole.

As of now, the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low is expected to be released on Feb. 29 at select Nike SB stockists for a retail price of $150.

