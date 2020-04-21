Travis Scott’s Latest Collaboration With Fortnite Is ‘Astronomical’

Travis Scott’s latest collaboration is with the popular video game franchise Fortnite.

The rap star and Epic Games, the creator of the video game, have announced a partnership today ahead of their “Astronomical” event that is taking place this week. Gamers will be able to unlock some of Scott’s most iconic outfits — including one where he is wearing his coveted Air Jordan 1 High “Cactus Jack” collab, which is currently reselling for around $1,100 on StockX — by completing challenges.

This leads up to the rapper’s three-day “Astronomical” concert that will be streamed in-game, which will take place from April 23 to April 25 and feature the premiere of a new song. A total of five shows will take place throughout the event. Fans who attend any of the events will be able to nab additional in-game items such as the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens.

