A New Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Collab Is Reportedly in the Works

A new sneaker collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand could be hitting shelves in 2021.

The sneaker leaker account @Soleheatonfeet shared details on Instagram yesterday suggesting that the top-charting artist will have a new Air Jordan 6 collab releasing in spring 2021. Given its far-off launch date, early images of the shoe have yet to surface but Instagram user @zSneakerheadz has created a mock-up photo to give fans an idea of what the pair could look like.

NBA icon Michael Jordan’s sixth signature sneaker will reportedly wear a new “British Khaki/Sail/Bright Crimson” color scheme with a light brown hue predominately featured on the upper, while the collar is equipped with a stash pocket. Adding a touch of contrast is an infrared “Nike Air” branding and a semi-translucent pull tab on the heel. Capping off the look is a khaki midsole and a translucent outsole.

According to the aforementioned accounts, the shoe is releasing in full-family sizing and will be accompanied by an apparel collection.

While the possible launch info was shared by @Soleheatonfeet on Instagram, Scott and Jordan Brand have not yet confirmed the collab.

In October 2019, the Scott and Jordan Brand dropped their first Air Jordan 6, which is currently reselling for around $739 on StockX. The same shoe is also available on GOAT with the lowest asking price at $650 for a men’s size 7 and $1030 for a men’s size 15.