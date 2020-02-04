Toms Collaborated With Marvel on Superhero-Themed Shoes

Toms has teamed with Marvel for a line of shoes that celebrates some of the biggest superheroes in the world.

Available now, the collection features the powerful characters that Marvel has made iconic in comic books and on the big screen. This includes Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man and The Hulk. With styles for men, women and children, the collection features a high-top sneaker covered with Marvel logos; Toms’ signature alpargatas slip-ons decorated with classic comic graphics; and sneakers with characters’ faces for the youngest of superhero fans.

The partnership brings together two companies that each set unique examples for a better future: Marvel’s characters, albeit fictional, lead by conquering evil and save the world on occasion. And Toms’ altruistic outlook is built into its brand identity. In its latest Impact Report alone, the lifestyle brand shared that it’s given away over 95 million shoes to date, and it continues to give back to communities in need by donating $1 for every $3 it earns.

For fans of heroes and comfortable, affordable footwear alike, the Toms x Marvel collaboration retails for $64.95 to $119.95 for adults and $29.95 to $49.95 for children. The collection is currently available on Toms.com and through its select retail partners.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

