Tommy Hilfiger Taps Bape for a ’90s-Inspired Streetwear Collection

Tommy Hilfiger is bringing fashion fans a street style collection for the ages as it joins forces with Aape by A Bathing Ape.

Also known as Bape, the American heritage designer tapped the Japanese streetwear brand for a new capsule of apparel and footwear combining both company’s signature styles. The Tommy Jeans x Aape by A Bathing Ape drop takes place on July 11 at AAPE stores, as well as the Tommy Jeans stores in Japan and Shanghai. The line also will release online at Tommy.com in Europe and through select European wholesale partners.

Drawing inspiration from the 1990s, the collection includes everything one could need for a street style-ready ensemble including slouchy sweatshirts, vintage-inspired denim shorts and jackets. The accents parallel Hilfiger’s signature red, white and blue themes to Bape’s “Moon Face” logo and recognizable camouflage pattern. In addition to apparel, the capsule also features a new footwear style offered in a retro option.

The lifted style takes flight with silhouettes and elements reminiscent of ’90s chunky sneakers. Set atop a plush midsole, the silhouette incorporates mixed overlays and materials with logos from both brands on the midsole and tongue.

Although Tommy Jeans is the latest major collaboration for Bape it isn’t the only one that has resonated with the style-focused. In fact, the brand has worked with a whole slew of the biggest names in the footwear and fashion industries. Previous collections include drops with Adidas, Ugg, Puma and Undefeated, to name a few.

The most exclusive collaboration for the brand, though, is an upcoming one with Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton. Abloh took to Instagram in May to share a first look at the style from Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall ’20 collaboration with Japanese fashion designer Nigo, the creator of Bape, Human Made and The Billionaire Boys Club. The capsule collection, which fans first got a look at in March, is called “LV².”

The slip-on style highlights a brown suede-like upper complete with a shearling-style lining and a rigid white outsole. Featuring a cross-foot strap on top, the style is topped off with a metal “LV²” logo emblem.