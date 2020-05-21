The Coveted Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard Sneakers May Return This Year

After an exclusive launch at a June Space Camp event in NYC, Tom Sachs' new and improved Nike Mars Yard 2.0 saw a wider release this week. If you missed out, you'll have to fork over well over their original retail price ($200) to get them now.

One of the most coveted Nike collaborations is reportedly returning.

According to sneaker leak account @soleheatonfeet, the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.5 is set to release this year. The latest leaks suggest a new Mars Yard 2.5 will be available in full-family sizing ranging from a 4 up to a 14. It’s likely that this version may include updates to the materials given its new name, however that has yet to be confirmed. Sachs and Nike have not yet announced that the Mars Yard 2.5 is releasing but it’s reportedly arriving at select retailers toward the end of 2020.

The sneaker, which launched in May 2012, was designed by Sachs and was said to be inspired by his interactions with NASA scientists. Five years later, Nike released the Mars Yard 2.0, which was only available to fans who completed its “Space Camp” experience in either the New York or London. Based on the name, the 2.0 version featured updated materials most notably the breathable mesh upper instead of the original Vectran material. The style retailed for $200 but is currently reselling for around $4,000 on StockX.

A year later, the brand dropped the alternate Mars Yard Overshoe that’s made specifically to wear during the cold and wet weather in late winter seen with the water-resistant shroud on the uppers. The most recent release of both the Mars Yard and Mars Yard Overshoe arrived in October last year but was only available in kids’ sizing.