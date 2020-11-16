Here’s a First Look at Tom Sachs’ Nike Mars Yard 2.5

A new sneaker collaboration between American artist Tom Sachs and Nike may be on the way.

Bill Powers, founder of Half Gallery in New York City, has shared an image of Sachs’ unreleased Mars Yard 2.5 shoe on Instagram.

The latest pair features a similar aesthetic to prior Mars Yard styles. The 2.5 features a mid-cut upper with rip-stop mesh that’s paired with suede overlays, while red Swoosh branding adorns the sides. What separates the previous styles from this latest variation is the black rubber toe cap that appears to be connected to the outsole.

The Mars Yard 2.5 release has not been confirmed by either Sachs or Nike, but according to sneaker leak social media account @Soleheatonfeet, the pair is reportedly ready to release in late 2020.

Sachs and Nike first released a Mars Yard shoe in May 2012 following his interactions with NASA scientists. Five years later, the duo introduced the Mars Yard 2.0, which dropped exclusively to fans who completed the “Space Camp” experience in either New York or London.

The 2.0 version featured updated materials compared to its predecessor including the breathable mesh replacing the original Vectran material on the upper. The style retailed for $200 but at the time of publication, it’s currently reselling for around $3,950 on StockX.

Sachs and the brand’s partnership continued in 2018 with the release of the Mars Yard Overshoe that’s designed specifically to be worn during the winter seasons due to the water-resistant shroud covering the upper. Most recently, the Mars Yard and Mars Yard Overshoe returned to shelves in October last year but was only available in kids’ sizing.