Thom Browne and Nordstrom Team Up for an Elevated Menswear Collab That Features Footwear

Nordstrom’s New Concepts and Thom Browne have come together for an exclusive collection that will sell online and in select stores starting today.

Named Concept 009: Thom Browne, the collaboration is New Concepts’ ninth project to be released under Nordstrom. The sophisticated sportswear collection features tailored ready-to-wear, sporty shoes and coordinating accessories ranging from $80 to $1,790.

“The approach to this collaboration is done well and intelligently. It really elevates the collections within Nordstrom stores,” Browne said in a statement.

Browne’s signature use of stripes and sharp tailoring can be seen throughout. The collaboration will be featured in an immersive section of select Nordstrom stores in New York, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, Calif., Chicago, Dallas and Vancouver.

Slides from Concept 009: Thom Browne. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

