Supreme’s Latest Vans Collaboration Is Releasing This Week

Streetwear pioneer Supreme is teaming up with Vans to drop a new sneaker collaboration for its summer ’20 collection.

Supreme announced that its “Denim Hole Punch” collection will release on July 9 on Supremenewyork.com followed by another drop in Japan on July 11. The sneakers of choice for its latest collaborative offering includes two iterations of the iconic Sk8-Hi Pro and the Slip-On Pro. The Sk8-Hi Pro makes use of premium suede and denim on the upper and is covered with a hole punch pattern throughout, while a white stripe wraps around the heel to the forefoot. Additional details include a leather sock liner and co-branding on the tongue and heel, which sits atop a white vulcanized outsole.

The lateral side of the Supreme x Vans SK8-Hi “Denim Hole Punch” collab. CREDIT: Supreme

The lateral side of the Supreme x Vans Slip-On “Denim Hole Punch” collab. CREDIT: Supreme

The heel of the Supreme x Vans SK8-Hi “Denim Hole Punch” collab. CREDIT: Supreme

The Slip-On Pro also features the aforementioned hole punch design throughout the denim upper along with leather lining and a durable vulcanized outsole for skateboarding. Both models will be offered in black and blue-based colorways and will be releasing exclusively at Supreme’s website and at Supreme storefronts, however retail pricing has not yet been revealed.

A front view of the Supreme x Vans SK8-Hi “Denim Hole Punch” collab. CREDIT: Supreme

A front view of the Supreme x Vans Slip-On “Denim Hole Punch” collab. CREDIT: Supreme