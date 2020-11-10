×
Supreme Reimagines the Iconic Timberland 6-Inch Boot — Here’s When You Can Get a Pair

By Victor Deng
Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot
The Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

Longtime partners Supreme and Timberland have reunited again, this time on a collection of boots ahead of the winter season.

Today, the popular streetwear label shared a detailed look and release info surrounding three new iterations of Timberland’s signature 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot.

The collaborative boots are releasing exclusively via Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme’s flagship stores Thursday except for Japan, which will stock the boots on Saturday. At time of publication, the label has not yet announced the retail price.

The collection of Supreme x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots will come in three colorways including in wheat, all-black and light blue. The boot is constructed with waterproof premium nubuck on the upper that’s paired with a padded leather collar. Additional details include Supreme’s signature branding printed on the right pair and Timberland’s logo stamped on the left. Continuing the look is a co-branded footbed and a hangtag that is attached to the eyelets.

Supreme®/Timberland®. 11/12/2020

In related news, VF Corp. — the parent company of Timberland — acquired Supreme yesterday in a deal that’s reportedly worth $2.1 billion.

