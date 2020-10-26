A New Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration Is Reportedly Releasing in 2021

A new collaboration between Supreme and Nike SB appears to be in the works.
Sneaker leak social media account @Soleheatonfeet shared info of an upcoming Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low collab on Twitter this week, revealing that a total of four styles could be on the way in early 2021.
According to the account, the shoe will be available in “White/Metallic Gold/Hyper Blue,” “White/Metallic Gold/Mean Green,” “White/Metallic Gold/Black,” and “White/Metallic Gold/Barkroot Brown” iterations. Given its far off release date, early images of the collab have yet to surface but the account announced that the shoe will feature faux croc skin and gold star details serving as a nod to the duo’s SB Dunk High collab from 2003.
The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High’s standout feature is the croc skin overlays and gold stars adorning the shoe’s quarter panels, but the exact placement of details for the upcoming sneaker project has yet to be confirmed.
Watch on FN
Early 2021
Will have croc skin and gold stars paying homage to the original SB highs
NIKE SB DUNK LOW OG QS
White/Metallic Gold/Hyper Blue
DH3228-100
White/Metallic Gold/Mean Green
DH3228-101
White/Metallic Gold/Black
DH3228-102
White/Metallic Gold/Barkroot Brown
DH3228-103 pic.twitter.com/Ly309rPbFb
— SHOF (@soleheatonfeet) October 25, 2020
Early reports emerged in August that Supreme and Jordan Brand are teaming up to drop a new Air Jordan 1 collab next year, which will also include details borrowed from the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Highs from 2003.
At the time of publication, the brands haven’t confirmed that a new Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low collab is releasing in 2021.