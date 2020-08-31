Supreme and Nike Are Releasing a New Collaboration This Week

Supreme is set to release another must-have collaboration with Nike this week and it appears that fans will only be able to get the collection in one place.

According to the renowned brand on Instagram, Supreme has once again partnered with Nike on a new apparel collection for the fall ’20 season. The capsule will consist of fall-ready pieces including a reversible anorak, soccer jersey, crewneck, reversible pants and sweatshorts arriving in black, white and orange colorways.

The reversible anorak and pants are constructed with a premium transparent ripstop nylon, while the opposite sides use a nylon Taslan material. The soccer jersey features Nike’s signature moisture-wicking Dri-Fit tech embedded within the striped twill along with a jewel logo patch stitched in the front. Lastly, the crewneck sweater and sweatshorts feature a soft cotton fleece with tackle twill, while the aforementioned jewel branding is embroidered on the left leg.

According to the Instagram post, this collection has been made exclusively for Supreme, leading people on social media to believe that it will be launching via Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme stores. The collection will be available starting Thursday and in Japan on Sept. 5. At the time of publication, the brands have not revealed the retail pricing for the pieces from the capsule.

In related Supreme x Nike news, the brands may also have a new sneaker collab releasing soon after images of an unreleased Air Max Plus surfaced on social media.