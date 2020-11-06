The lateral side of the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus collaboration in the white colorway.

Supreme’s Nike Air Max Plus collaboration in the white colorway released yesterday, and as expected, the shoe flew off of shelves. However, fans can still buy the coveted shoe on the secondary market now if they missed out.

This iteration of the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus wears a predominantly white color scheme featuring a mesh-based upper with custom TPU overlays on the sides that spell out Supreme. Additional details include red accents with the Supreme box logo at the tongue and the mini Swoosh branding on the sides. The look finishes off with a white Polyurethane foam midsole with Tuned Air cushioning and a rubber outsole. It released exclusively at Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme flagship stores yesterday for a retail price of $180.

Now that the shoe has sold out, the only way to buy a pair now is on resale platforms including at StockX and GOAT.

At the time of publication, the lowest asking price for the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus collab in the white colorway on StockX is $249 for a men’s size 8 and the highest bid is $330 for a size 5.5

The same shoe is also reselling on the secondary market platform GOAT with the lowest asking price of $269 for a men’s size 8 and 8.5 and the highest is $1,130 for a men’s size 12.5.

