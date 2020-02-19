A New Supreme x Nike Air Max Collab Is Reportedly in the Works

Supreme is reportedly dropping a new sneaker collaboration with Nike during the tail end of this year that will have fans of the iconic Air Max running line crazy about.

According to sneaker leak account @py_rates on Instagram, the beloved brand will be putting its spin on the classic Nike Air Max Plus TN in three distinct color options. Although leaked images of the styles have yet to surface, the account has revealed that fans can expect the collaborative running sneaker to feature “Hyper Grape/Varsity Maize,” “University Red/Varsity Maize” and “Black/Black” color schemes.

The release details surrounding the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus TN collab has yet to be revealed by the brands but it is reportedly launching sometime during the holiday season.

In related Nike and Supreme news, next up between the two is a pair of Air Force 1 Low styles that are dropping during the spring ’20 season.

