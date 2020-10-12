Supreme’s New Nike Air Max Plus Collab Is Releasing This Week

Supreme has announced its latest sneaker collaboration with Nike — and fans won’t need to wait long before they can get their hands on a pair.

The brand confirmed today that its Nike Air Max Plus collection will release this week. The lineup will include three colorways of the classic Nike running shoe with one pair dressed in an all-white color scheme, as well as a green and a red style.

For this collab, the Air Max Plus will feature a breathable mesh upper that’s paired with custom TPU overlays running through the sides and suede panels used on the side and heel counter. Adding to the look is a co-branded footbed including a soft polyurethane foam midsole encapsulating the model’s signature Tuned Air cushioning. Releasing alongside the sneakers is a set of matching hats with the Swoosh’s moisture-wicking Dri-Fit fabric.

The Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus collab in both the green and red colorways are releasing exclusively at Supreme stores and online this Thursday and will be available in Japan on Saturday. The white makeup will be available starting on Nov. 1. At the time of publication, the retail pricing has yet to be announced by the brands.

Watch on FN

In related Nike news, the brand released a heart-warming ad yesterday in celebration of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers capturing the 2019-20 NBA title.