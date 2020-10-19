Supreme’s Sold-Out Nike Air Max Plus Collaborations Are Dropping Again

The lateral side of the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus "Mean Green."

If Supreme’s latest Nike Air Max Plus collection eluded you last week, sneaker fans will have one more chance to buy them at retail.

Nike confirmed the “Mean Green” and “Fire Pink” colorways of the classic running shoe are releasing on the SNKRS app this Thursday. Not only has the skatewear brand given the model two bold new color schemes, it also has modified the TPU overlays at sides of the mesh upper to read “Supreme.”

To further differentiate the shoe from other iterations, this collab features Supreme’s signature box logo branding on the tongue, while co-branding is stamped on the footbed. The look also includes suede side and heel panels, a polyurethane foam midsole and Tuned Air cushioning with a TPU shank plate.

Supreme’s Nike Air Max Plus collab in the “Mean Green” and “Fire Pink” makeups are releasing this Thursday via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET. Each style will come with a $180 price tag. Supreme also confirmed that a white and red iteration of the running shoe will be releasing on Nov. 1.

