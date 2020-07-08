Supreme and Nike Will Collaborate on the Classic Goadome Boot for Holiday ’20

Fresh off the heels of announcing its latest Vans collaboration hitting shelves tomorrow, Supreme is also reportedly collaborating with Nike this holiday season.

Social media sneaker leak account @py_rates_ provided the latest report suggesting that the Streetwear pioneer and the Swoosh are set to drop two new iterations of the Air Max Goadome boots.

According to the account, the collab will be offered in black/black and fire red/black colorways for a retail price of $190 each. Images of the boots are not yet available, however the account has created a mock-up photo to give fans an idea of what the styles could look like. Both pairs will sport a stealthy black full-grain and waterproof leather upper but are differentiated with red or black accents including Supreme branding on the heel as well as a mini-Swoosh logo on the side, which sits atop the respectively colored full-length Max Air unit for maximum comfort.

At the time of press, Supreme and Nike have yet to confirm the release regarding the Air Max Goadome collab but the boots are reportedly expected to release on Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme stores during the holiday season.

Watch on FN

In related Nike news, the sustainable Space Hippie line including the 01, 02 and 03 models are releasing in a vibrant “Volt” collection on July 16 via the SNKRS app. The retail pricing is set at $130-$180.