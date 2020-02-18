Supreme Unveils its Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration

The white colorway of the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Supreme gave fans a sneak peek at what’s coming down the pipeline for its spring ’20 collection and included was a look at a Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration.

Supreme kept the collab — which gained buzz last month amid rumors of the its release — fairly minimal with each pair featuring a tonal white or black color scheme, executed with premium leather uppers and its signature box logo emblazoned on the lateral side’s heel and printed on the insole. Also included with the shoes are a set of Supreme-branded laces in red or black.

As of now, Supreme has yet to announce a release date for its upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low collab, but is scheduled to release sometime during the spring ’20 season.

The iconic Nike model, which made its retail debut in 1982, gets its moniker from the U.S. president’s Air Force One aircraft. It was the brand’s first basketball silhouette to feature Nike Air cushioning technology and has since become a beloved lifestyle shoe among sneaker fans.

The white colorway of the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Supreme

The black colorway of the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Supreme

