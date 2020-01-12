Images of Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low Leak, Rumored for Release This Spring

Sneakerheads will go nuts over this rumored release.

Skatewear brand Supreme has reportedly partnered with Nike on a new version of the Air Force 1 Low. Images leaked on social media today show an all-white Air Force 1 with Supreme’s red box logo debossed on the heel. The shoe is rumored to be dropping in spring ’20, but leakers have not provided details on price.

Rumors of a Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low first began in July, when leaked images on Twitter showed a pack consisting of contrasting “Black/Black” and “White/White” colorways of the kicks.

If the rumors hold true, this isn’t the first time that the skatewear brand has used Nike’s Air Force 1 Low as its canvas. In 2018, Nike and Supreme teamed up with Comme des Garçons to release a modified version of the popular shoe featuring a split Swoosh branding on the sides.

Named after the U.S. president’s Air Force One plane, the AF1 first released in 1982 and was the first basketball shoe to use Nike’s Air technology. Today, the sneaker has expanded beyond the hardwood to become a beloved lifestyle show and a recurring favorite among the sneakerhead set.

In related news, buzzy retailer Kith has reportedly partnered with Nike on an Air Force 1 Low of its own. The shoe is also rumored to be releasing in spring 2020.

