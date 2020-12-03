APL Recruits This LA Beauty Brand to Create a Stylish Two-Shoe Collaboration

In a year full of atypical sneaker collaborations, APL ends 2020 with one of its own.

The style-driven athletic footwear company has teamed up with Los Angeles-based beauty brand Summer Fridays for a two-shoe collab. The limited-edition collaboration will feature new takes on a pair of APL’s most popular styles — the TechLoom Bliss and the TechLoom Breeze — curated by Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland.

“We are thrilled to partner with Summer Fridays, because it’s a brand that aligns with the same value and vision for what wellness means to APL. Marianna and Lauren share our passion and focus on creating products of incredible quality that perform at the highest level that our communities can utilize in their everyday lives,” APL co-founders Adam and Ryan Goldston said in a statement. “We loved working with them on this collaboration and are looking forward to bringing our communities together.”

The slip-on TechLoom Bliss will be delivered in the “Metallic Sky” colorway, featuring the shoe brand’s metallic sky blue and silver hues and executed with metallic yarns to deliver a shine atypical to training footwear. The look features APL’s Propelium technology, which was added to offer maximum energy generation and comfort.

“I wanted to create a pair in our signature Summer Fridays blue — it’s so calming, and a subtle pop of color when paired with a neutral outfit,” Gores Ireland said in a statement.

APL x Summer Fridays TechLoom Bliss “Metallic Sky.” CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

And the Summer Fridays version of the TechLoom Breeze will come in a “Soft Blush” colorway, delivered with uppers that APL described as having a “lush, textured finish.” The functional highlight of the shoe are its seamless, stretchy TechLoom uppers that were designed to move with your feet.

“I love cozy fabrics and a neutral color palette, so we worked together to develop a sweater like material. I wanted that cozy comfort in a sneaker and it’s perfect for fall and winter,” Hewitt said in a statement.

APL x Summer Fridays TechLoom Breeze “Soft Blush.” CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

The limited-edition APL x Summer Fridays two-shoe collab will arrive on Dec. 4 via AthleticpropulsiolLabs.com and at the footwear brand’s flagship store at The Grove in L.A. The TechLoom Bliss in “Metallic Sky” will retail for $220 and the TechLoom Breeze in “Soft Blush” will come with a $220 price tag.