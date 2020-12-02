Stüssy X Nike Air Force 1 Collab Is Dropping Soon — Here’s What You Need to Know

A Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 is on the way.

Though the shoe has been rumored for a while, Stüssy officially announced the collaboration on Tuesday, sharing an Instagram photo of the sole of an Air Force 1 sneaker imprinted in a mound of sand.

“Stüssy & Nike… c-ya soon,” the brand captioned the post, seemingly implying that the shoe would be released before the end of the year.

Previously leaked images revealed that the Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 will be arriving in two colorways, “Fossil Stone” and “Black.”

The sneaker features a plush hemp construction with thick Nike Swooshes embroidered across the side panels. Stüssy’s signature emblem is found at the toe and heel tabs, and the brand’s logo is on the tongue. Like all Forces, the engraved “Air” is engraved on the shoe’s midsole.

An exact date has not been revealed, but the collab is reportedly expected to drop on Dec. 11 and will be priced at $130 at select retailers.

In July, Stüssy and Nike dropped a collection centered around their Air Zoom Kukini sneaker, which arrived in two colorways.

The first pair is styled in a stealthy black mesh upper that forgoes the traditional lacing setup but keeps the wearer’s foot secured with a web-like cage throughout. Capping off the look is the tooling pulled from the Air Zoom Spiridon running model, featuring a responsive Air Zoom cushioning in the heel for comfort.

The next style opts for a clean white mesh construction that’s equipped with a web-like cage, Stüssy branding on the tongue and a contrasting red sock liner. The aforementioned Air Zoom Spiridon-inspired tooling cushions the underfoot. The shoes, which retailed for $170, are currently sold out on Stussy.com. The white sneakers are available for $115 at Stockx.com.