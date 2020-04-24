How the Upcoming Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon KK Collaboration Looks On Feet

An on-foot look at Stussy’s next Nike collaboration has surfaced on social media prior to its highly anticipated release.

The latest look at both the white and black iterations of the streetwear label’s Air Zoom Spiridon KK sneakers was shared by Instagram user @yankeekicks. The collaborative shoe is a hybrid silhouette featuring a mesh upper fused with an intricate webbed cage design inspired by the throwback Air Kukini shoe from the early 2000s while the midsole and outsole are from the Air Zoom Spiridon running model seen with the foam midsole with responsive Air Zoom cushioning at the heel.

The release information surrounding this upcoming Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon KK collab has yet to be announced but it’s rumored to launch later this year and will likely be available on the SNKRS app.