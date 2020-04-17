Stussy’s Next Nike Air Zoom Spiridon KK Collaboration Surfaces

Another sneaker collaboration between Stussy and Nike may be releasing soon.

Instagram users @solebyjc and @wavegod_thelegend provided leaked images of a first look at what’s expected to be the collaborative Air Zoom Spiridon KK model. The shoe is executed with a mesh-based upper that’s surrounded by a webbed cage inspired by the throwback Air Kukini from the 2000s, while Stussy branding is embroidered on the tongue. Capping off the look is the midsole and outsole borrowed from the Spiridon silhouette featuring a foam midsole with responsive Air Zoom cushioning at the heel.

This month, the legendary streetwear brand and the sportswear giant teamed up to release their Air Zoom Spiridon Caged 2 collab in two distinct “Fossil” and “Pure Platinum” colorways, which are currently reselling for an average price of $300 and upward of $600 on StockX. The aforementioned collab even caught the eye of Travis Scott as he was seen posing in the shoes on Instagram.

The release information surrounding the latest Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon KK has not been revealed by the brands but is rumored to release this year.

As the world continues to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Nike’s retail locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe will continue to be closed until further notice.

