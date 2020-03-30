The Sold-Out Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 Collaboration Is Launching Again

Stussy and Nike are giving fans one more chance at buying their sold-out Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 collaboration with another release this week.

The legendary streetwear brand first dropped its latest Nike collab, which was available in “Fossil” and Pure Platinum” colorways with textile mesh uppers, exclusively on its website last week and it quickly sold out. The model’s standout feature is its full-length foam midsole with the caged Zoom Air unit in the heel, which provides a responsive feel while giving it a modern and technical look, and durable rubber pods on the outsole for traction.

Fans have a second chance at picking up the Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 collab via the SNKRS app on April 3 at 10 a.m. ET for $160 each.

Pairs have already made it onto the secondary market with both styles reselling for around $350 on StockX. The shoe has also been endorsed by one of the Swoosh’s top collaborators, with Travis Scott seen wearing the “Fossil” colorway on his Instagram.

The Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 in the “Pure Platinum” colorway. CREDIT: Nike

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Nike’s retail stores across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe will remain closed until further notice but its digital shopping platforms including Nike.com, the SNKRS app and the Nike app will remain operational. It was also announced that the Swoosh will be using its manufacturing facilities to produce protective equipment including face masks.

