A Third Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 Leaks

The Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 collaboration may soon release in a third colorway.

Leaked images online show a new iteration featuring a tonal black textile mesh upper, which sits atop a full-length gray foam midsole that uses a caged Zoom Air unit in the heel for comfort. The only trace of Stussy branding is found on the tongue and heel tab as well as the outsole.

The release information surrounding this third installment of the Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 collab has not yet been announced by the brands, however reports on social media suggest it will release on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $160, similar to the other iterations of the shoe.

The legendary streetwear label and the Swoosh first teamed up to remix the throwback model in March and it was available in “Fossil” and Pure Platinum” colorways. The styles sold out instantly and are currently reselling on StockX for an average of $250.

In related Nike news, two colorways of the Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 KK collab are also rumored to be releasing in July after on-foot images surfaced on social media.